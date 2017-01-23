Jan 23 Shanghai New World Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to sharply increase by 350 percent to 400 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (52.2 million yuan)

* Says gain from sale of stake in JV as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I2fUBp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)