Jan 23 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to raise stake in a U.S.-based firm, UltrafabricsLLC, to 100 percent

* Says the co plans to issue A preferred stock for 1.94 billion yen and to take out $126 million worth loans to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/3WQD9R; goo.gl/T6Kqub; goo.gl/iTWjYu

