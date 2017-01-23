BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 23 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 301.6 percent to 331.9 percent, or to be 159 million yuan to 171 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 39.6 million yuan
* Comments that higher-than-expected sales is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ucvjSg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago