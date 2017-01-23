Jan 23 Dazhou Xingye Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to be 230 million yuan to 280 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY2015 was 194.7 million yuan

* Says that major assets restructuring as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CSDaQQ

