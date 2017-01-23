PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Xiangyang Automobile Bearing Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 15 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 78.9 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of main business is main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1rEoyG
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees