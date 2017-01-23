BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corp :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 382 percent to 514 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 140 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income is main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ytJPYU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.