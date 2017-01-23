Jan 23 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corp :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 382 percent to 514 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 140 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ytJPYU

