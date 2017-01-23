Jan 23 Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 14.3 percent to 57.1 percent, or to be 20 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 46.7 million yuan

* Comments that sales of subsidiary's stake is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xwYFS0

