BRIEF-India's Maris Spinners posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Ningxia Western Venture Industrial Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be about 7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oyOMFL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net loss 790.8 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2s9h0qY) Further company coverage: