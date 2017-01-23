Jan 23 Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 236.1 million yuan to 267.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (157.4 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 188.8 million yuan to 236.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased government subsidy is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JbmcyF

