Jan 23 Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 47.6 million yuan to 142.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (190.6 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 114.3 million yuan to 209.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased exchange loss is the main reason for the forecast

