PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co., Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 47.6 million yuan to 142.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (190.6 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 114.3 million yuan to 209.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased exchange loss is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QZMjrM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees