PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 23 Hunan New Wellful Co Ltd
* Saus it expects 2016 net profit to rise 390-468 percent y/y versus net profit of 37 million yuan ($5.40 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kiNUk1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8541 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees