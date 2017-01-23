Jan 23 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd

* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 1,372.6-1,760.1 percent y/y to 760-960 million yuan ($110.93-$140.12 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2joo9Pi

