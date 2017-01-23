BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees
Jan 23 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 1,372.6-1,760.1 percent y/y to 760-960 million yuan ($110.93-$140.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2joo9Pi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8512 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 13.4 million rupees versus 357000 rupees year ago