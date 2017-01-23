BRIEF-Ambia Trading Group Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 1.1 mln
* Q1 NET REVENUE SEK 205 MILLION VERSUS SEK 200 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Unisplendour Corp Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 406 percent to 478 percent, or to be 770 million yuan to 880 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 152.2 million yuan
* The reasons are increased investment return and enhanced various business abilities
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JkWZvq
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JkWZvq
Says approved re-appointment of Dheeraj Kumar Kochhar as chairman and managing director