BRIEF-Maruei Department Store says outcome of TOB offered by Kowa Company
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
Jan 23 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up an electric heating tech JV in Shaoxing, with five individuals
* Says the co to invest 25 million yuan and to hold 83.3 percent stake in the JV
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago