BRIEF-Maruei Department Store says outcome of TOB offered by Kowa Company
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
Jan 23 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up JV named ZHENJIANG DONGFANG COATING TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd in Zhenjiang with an individual Shin,Young Soo
* Says the JV will with registered capital of 13.7 million yuan and the co to hold 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6JX9cn
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago