Jan 23 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up JV named ZHENJIANG DONGFANG COATING TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd in Zhenjiang with an individual Shin,Young Soo

* Says the JV will with registered capital of 13.7 million yuan and the co to hold 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6JX9cn

