BRIEF-Daeduck Electronics to buy stake in Daeduck GDS for 29.09 bln won
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
Jan 23 Digiwin Software Co Ltd
* Says 12 shareholders plan to unload up to 8.09 percent stake in the company within twelve months
* Says lock-up period for 115.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 3
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY