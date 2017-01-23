BRIEF-Maruei Department Store says outcome of TOB offered by Kowa Company
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
Jan 23 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 550 million yuan ($80.28 million) in share private placement to fund projects, repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jIDLOq; bit.ly/2jgULwN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8512 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says parent co Kowa Company, Ltd. acquired 34 million shares of the co, during the period from April 13 to May 29
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago