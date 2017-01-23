BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Jan 23 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a business management JV in Zhejiang with partner
* Says the JV will with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.