BRIEF-Daeduck Electronics to buy stake in Daeduck GDS for 29.09 bln won
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
Jan 23 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche 5-yr public corporation bonds worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 7.79 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z99p7c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH INTENTION OF ACQUIRING A MARKETING COMPANY