Jan 23 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 0.53 billion yuan to 0.59 billion yuan

* Says FY 2015 net loss was 1.98 billion yuan

* The reasons are strengthened core business and improved operation efficiency as well as investment return by setting joint venture with Mianyang Investment

