Jan 23 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 160 percent to 190 percent, or to be 310.6 million yuan to 346.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 119.5 million yuan

* The reasons are integration of business units and large demand in information security industry

