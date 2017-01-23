BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 23 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 160 percent to 190 percent, or to be 310.6 million yuan to 346.4 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 119.5 million yuan
* The reasons are integration of business units and large demand in information security industry
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NzeCrZ
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.