Jan 23 AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 95 percent to 125 percent, or to be 65.3 million yuan to 75.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 33.5 million yuan

* The reasons are decreased expense and continued improvement of smart city business

