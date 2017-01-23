BRIEF-Telechoice International informed by Starhub that Starhub Logistics Contract will not be extended or renewed upon expiry
* Informed by starhub that starhub logistics contract will not be extended or renewed upon its expiry on 30 june 2017
Jan 23 AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 95 percent to 125 percent, or to be 65.3 million yuan to 75.4 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 33.5 million yuan
* The reasons are decreased expense and continued improvement of smart city business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e3zwJ4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ATHENS, May 30 Greece's biggest betting company OPAP has selected Greek telecoms group OTE to upgrade telecoms infrastructure at its outlets across the country, the two companies said on Tuesday.