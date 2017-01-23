Jan 23 SK Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 34.2 million shares of LG Siltron Incorporated, a semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake(34.2 million shares) in LG Siltron Incorporated after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BI65lo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)