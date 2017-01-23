BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo to consider cutting branches with new business plan
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
Jan 23 SK Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 34.2 million shares of LG Siltron Incorporated, a semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake(34.2 million shares) in LG Siltron Incorporated after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BI65lo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen in total, from June 1 to May 31, 2018