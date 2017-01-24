BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 24 Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
* Says subscription date Jan. 24 and payment date Jan. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jh4roS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.