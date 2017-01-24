BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Thai Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
* SCB to invest 30-40 billion baht ($852.51 million - $1.14 billion) in technology infrastructure during the next three years, President and CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said in statement
* SCB to ramp up digital banking services, platforms this year, CEO said Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1900 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct