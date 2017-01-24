Jan 24 Thai Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* SCB to invest 30-40 billion baht ($852.51 million - $1.14 billion) in technology infrastructure during the next three years, President and CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said in statement

* SCB to ramp up digital banking services, platforms this year, CEO said Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1900 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)