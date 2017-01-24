BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Samsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 26th series convertible bonds to 9,129 won/share from 9,130 won/share, effective Jan. 23
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.