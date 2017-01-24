BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issued 500 million yuan worth mid-term notes
* Says the term of the notes is 3 years and the interest rate at 5.1 percent


oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.