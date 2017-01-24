BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its pharma unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued to APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Jan. 15, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HctLQf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: