Jan 24 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its pharma unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued to APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Jan. 15, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HctLQf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)