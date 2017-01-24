BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 82.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 103.5 million yuan
* Comments that increased expenses on R& D and decreased bid price are the main reasons for the forecast


* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.