BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
** India govt to sell 10 pct stake in Moil, according to a regulatory filing on Monday (bit.ly/2jLhO1j)
** Govt is selling 13.3 mln shares and has set floor price at 365 rupees per share
** Govt owned 66.21 pct stake in Moil as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Stock had risen about 90 pct in the last 12 months up to its last close
