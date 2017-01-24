** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3

** India govt to sell 10 pct stake in Moil, according to a regulatory filing on Monday (bit.ly/2jLhO1j)

** Govt is selling 13.3 mln shares and has set floor price at 365 rupees per share

** Govt owned 66.21 pct stake in Moil as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Stock had risen about 90 pct in the last 12 months up to its last close