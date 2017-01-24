BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its name to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gLVoFr
(Beijing Headline News)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: