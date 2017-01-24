** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016

** The company was banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from supplying Kamarga, a generic form of the erectile dysfunction pill Viagra, which was manufactured in one of its plants in the western state of Maharashtra

** The FDA included Ajanta's Kamagra drug made at the Aurangabad factory in its weekly 'import alert' list of drugs that present "serious safety and effectiveness concerns" bit.ly/2jWrrwB

** In a statement to exchanges, Ajanta said the Aurangabad plant was not banned from exporting to the United States. It did not comment on Kamagra ban and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment bit.ly/2kmfeOA

** Ajanta sells generic drugs to more than 30 countries, and recently started exporting to the United States, according to its website

** Over 2.6 mln shares traded, more than 27 times their 30-day moving avg