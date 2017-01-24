Jan 24 Beijing Kunlun Tech :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 23.4 percent to 53 percent, or to be 500 million yuan to 620 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 405.3 million yuan

* Comments the increased income and rising costs are the main reasons for the forecast

