BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 100 percent to 120 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 286.5 million yuan
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rTM5IE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct