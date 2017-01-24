BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 IWAKI & Co Ltd :
* Says co names current president Osamu Iwaki as new chairman
* Says co names Iketaro Iwaki as new president
* Changes will occur on Feb. 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fkuf4I
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.