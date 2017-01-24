Jan 24 (Reuters) Hankyu Reit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 ended May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.72 5.53 4.73 4.85 (-14.6 pct ) (+13.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) Net 1.57 1.66 1.57 1.67 (-5.4 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+6.5 pct ) Div 2,626 yen 2,775 yen 2,630 yen 2,800 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8977.T