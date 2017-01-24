BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Haoyun Technologies :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 72.5 million yuan to 88.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 65.9 million yuan
* Comments the developed business and acquisition are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BuwEAG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct