Beijing Trustfar Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 35 percent to 50 percent, or to be 112.5 million yuan to 125 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 83.3 million yuan

* Comments the improved IT infrastructure services revenue and system integration revenue are the main reasons for the forecast

