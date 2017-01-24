BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 24 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :
* Says the co plans to issue new units via public offering and private placement for 22.67 billion yen in total
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of properties
* Says the co plans to acquire or lease 11 properties for 33.83 billion yen in total via its unit
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PvaVE9; goo.gl/nulqQT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct