Jan 24 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :

* Says the co plans to issue new units via public offering and private placement for 22.67 billion yen in total

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of properties

* Says the co plans to acquire or lease 11 properties for 33.83 billion yen in total via its unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PvaVE9; goo.gl/nulqQT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)