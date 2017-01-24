BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 24 Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co plans to invest 20 million yuan respectively in establishment of four farming units
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/idTGyS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan