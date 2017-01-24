BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24 Systex :
* Says its subsidiary Systex Solutions (HK) Limited sold entire 14.7 million shares of Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information at 794.7 million yuan
* Says Systex Solutions (HK) Limited holds 0 percent stake in the target company now
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos