BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24Metro Investment Development
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QjroqV

* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos