Jan 24 Shanghai Belling Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based integrated circuit firm for about 590 million yuan ($86.07 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 245 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jrOvzZ

($1 = 6.8546 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)