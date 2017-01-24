Jan 24 Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc :

* Says its subsidiary Pole To Win America,Inc. plans to set up new unit in the U.S., named as SIDE LA, LLC, on Feb. 1

* Says SIDE LA, LLC will be engaged in audio production of game software and interactive soft as well as motion capture business

* Says the new unit to be capitalized at $1,000

