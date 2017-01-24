BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 24 Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 310 million yuan ($45.23 million) to invest in Shanghai's biotech firm
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.