Jan 24 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 110 percent to 15 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.3 million yuan

* Comments that received payment of leasehold transition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fb0jKx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)