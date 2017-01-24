BRIEF-Kingsland Global says FY revenue was up 62.1pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct
Jan 24 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 110 percent to 15 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 4.3 million yuan
* Comments that received payment of leasehold transition is the main reason for the forecast
* Board approved offer and sale to public, Philippine peso-denominated fixed-rate retail bonds of up to 20 billion pesos