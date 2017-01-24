BRIEF-Summerset Group announces NZ$75 mln retail bond offer
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent, or to be 29 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 7.9 million yuan
* Comments that market development and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/tT0JMX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016