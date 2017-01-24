BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Shenzhen Cau Technology :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,706.5 percent to 3,508.4 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 45 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 1.2 million yuan
* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0VvyH6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: