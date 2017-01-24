Jan 24 Shenzhen Cau Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 2,706.5 percent to 3,508.4 percent, or to be 35 million yuan to 45 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 1.2 million yuan

* Comments the acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0VvyH6

