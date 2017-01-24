BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Yihua Healthcare :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 1,372.6 percent to 1760.1 percent, or to be 760 million yuan to 960 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 51.6 million yuan
* Comments the gain on selling real estate company and good performance of healthcare business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zcqXVa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: