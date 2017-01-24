Jan 24 Yihua Healthcare :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 1,372.6 percent to 1760.1 percent, or to be 760 million yuan to 960 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 51.6 million yuan

* Comments the gain on selling real estate company and good performance of healthcare business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zcqXVa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)