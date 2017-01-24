Jan 24 Wuxi Taiji Industry Company Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 60 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.6 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firm and business development are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TGl3UZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)